Homicide investigation underway in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the 1700 block of Crystal Court for a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, he has not been identified.

Right now, police say information is limited regarding the events leading up to the man’s death. Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information regarding it is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

