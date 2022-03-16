Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb signs Indiana’s ‘election integrity bill’ into law

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed the secretary of state’s election integrity bill into law.

The bill focuses on voting security changes, including cyber security, technology, and the ability for residents to track their vote with a paper audit trail.

Voters will also have to submit their driver’s license number or last four digits of their social security number when applying for an absentee ballot online.

Machines that allow a paper trail will be delivered to every Indiana county by the next presidential election.

