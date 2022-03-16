Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: 20 Degrees Above Average Wednesday

Sunny and very warm on Wednesday! It remains warm through St. Patrick’s Day before the rain chances move back in by the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with some high clouds throughout the day. The southerly flow will help to keep it very warm during the afternoon, Highs in the middle to upper 60s are likely. High of 67. Winds S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild overnight as the southerly breeze persists. Lows will return into the 40s but remain there through the morning on Thursday. Some clouds will move back into the region throughout the evening. Low of 47. Winds S 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Some sun and clouds begin the day. Highs will again reach the middle 60s through the early afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase through the middle of the day ahead of our rain chances by the evening. A few scattered showers will move into the area by the early evening and persist overnight. High of 64. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Periods of heavier showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening as another system moves through Michiana. The system will pull in some cooler air. Temperatures hovering in the 40s through the end of the week. Rain could exceed a half inch in parts of Michiana. High of 49. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Showers are possible into Saturday with a few wet flakes mixing in during the morning. It will remain mostly cloudy as the showers move away. Turning warmer again as we head into next week. More chances of rain are in the forecast through the middle of the week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 15th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 56

Tuesday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

