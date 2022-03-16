Fiddler’s Hearth gears up for St. Patrick’s Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and Fiddler’s Hearth in South Bend is gearing up for the big day.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music, traditional Irish food and of course, lots of Guinness.

This is the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration Fiddler’s Hearth has been able to host in three years because of the pandemic.

“It’s been three years. We’re embracing that thing that makes us human, that thing that bonds us together, and the fellowship,” said Carol Meehan, Lady of the House. “Let’s go make some music, let’s dance, let’s have some good food and drink and celebrate being alive.”

Festivities will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge after 4 p.m.

