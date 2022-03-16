Advertisement

Fiddler’s Hearth gears up for St. Patrick’s Day

Guests will be able to enjoy live music, traditional Irish food and of course, lots of Guinness.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and Fiddler’s Hearth in South Bend is gearing up for the big day.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music, traditional Irish food and of course, lots of Guinness.

This is the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration Fiddler’s Hearth has been able to host in three years because of the pandemic.

“It’s been three years. We’re embracing that thing that makes us human, that thing that bonds us together, and the fellowship,” said Carol Meehan, Lady of the House. “Let’s go make some music, let’s dance, let’s have some good food and drink and celebrate being alive.”

Festivities will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
Anthony Hutchens
Teen charged in murder of Grace Ross enters not guilty plea, awaiting appointment of public defender
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

A 19-year-old VHS tape was played in court Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old quadruple...
DAY 4: Testimony from Pelley’s former defense team examined
A new assisted living facility has opened up in Elkhart and the Chamber of Commerce gave the...
Eastlake Terrace becomes Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living
ST Patrick's Day and March Madness collide on Eddy Street..
St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness collide on Eddy Street
Parents are speaking out after heartbreaking claims that a 12-year-old Elkhart student...
Bullying behavior big concern for parents after Elkhart student suicide
WNDU's Ibrahim Samra interviews parents concerned about bullying in Elkhart schools.
Parents react to student bullying in Elkhart schools