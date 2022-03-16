Edwardsburg’s season ends after loss in State Quarterfinal

WAYLAND, Mich. (WNDU) - Another chance to make history was not meant to be for the Edwardsburg High School girls basketball team in its State Quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday night at Wayland Union High School.

The Falcons dominated the Eddies, winning by a final score of 82-27.

Edwardsburg ends its season with a 24-1 record. The Eddies brought home the program’s first regional title last week.

