Advertisement

Edwardsburg’s season ends after loss in State Quarterfinal

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYLAND, Mich. (WNDU) - Another chance to make history was not meant to be for the Edwardsburg High School girls basketball team in its State Quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday night at Wayland Union High School.

The Falcons dominated the Eddies, winning by a final score of 82-27.

Edwardsburg ends its season with a 24-1 record. The Eddies brought home the program’s first regional title last week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Edison Road just after 11:50 a.m.
One taken to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener on Tuesday...
Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach
The Marian Knights boys basketball team celebrates after defeating John Glenn in the Sectional...
Marian Knights prepping for Semi-State matchup against Leo
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game tickets now on sale