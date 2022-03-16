DTSB concert series now accepting applications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Applications are now being accepted for any musicians looking to perform in Downtown South Bend’s Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series.

Red Table Plaza Concerts take place in Studebaker Plaza every Monday through Thursday from June 1 to August 31, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The Plaza is located at the southwest corner of Michigan St. and Jefferson Blvd.

Red Table Plaza is open to local singers, songwriters, musicians and bands.

Developed in 2004 to help promote and support local musicians, singers, songwriters and small musical groups, the Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series provides a delightful ambiance for the downtown workforce, residents, and visitors. Café tables, chairs and umbrellas are located in an intimate urban environment where guests can bring or purchase their lunch from a surrounding downtown restaurant, relax and enjoy the live entertainment at the Red Table Plaza.

This year’s series once again is a fundraiser for The Music Village, a non-profit music school and arts alliance located in downtown South Bend. Performers have the option of donating their $75 to The Music Village, and the Red Table Plaza marketing materials will indicate which performances are benefiting The Music Village.

Musicians must apply by Monday, April 4.

The online registration form and instructions can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.