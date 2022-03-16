DAY 3: Proceedings continue as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The late Reverend Robert Pelley was a popular small-town pastor in Lakeville, Indiana.

While it might be hard to imagine who would want to kill him, witnesses who took the stand in court today found it easy to speculate.

There was a time Reverend Pelley spent time in Florida working in I.T. for the banking industry.

A former friend and Florida co-worker today said Pelley once told her he had found something of concern, “something, like, illegal,” that he had hidden floppy discs in the TV stand under some magazines at his home, and that he was concerned about his family’s safety.

Robert Pelley’s daughter testified about a Florida man her dad did some work for and was friends with. Phillip Hawley was convicted of real estate fraud and was said to be a suspect in the murder of a business partner.

Robert Pelley’s son Jeff has already been convicted of the 1989 shotgun slayings of his father, stepmother, and two young stepsisters. This week, his legal team continues to press for a new trial at a post-conviction relief hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday.

