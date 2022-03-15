Advertisement

Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, police activity occurred for several hours on South Bend’s south side.

South Bend Police assisted the Special Victims Unit to serve a warrant. Police were called to the 1800 block of Miami St. just after 5 p.m. on Monday, closing off several blocks in the process.

Due to the nature of the case belonging to the SVU team of South Bend, information is limited.

“With this situation as you can see, it spanned a couple blocks and it’s just getting torn down now. So, however we can assist, we do in these situations,”said Ashely O’Chap, a media liaison for the South Bend Police Department.

At this time, no one is in custody.

