Advertisement

US wholesale inflation shot up 10% in February from a year ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department...
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that is producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from December. The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts.

The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.2% from January and 8.4% from February 2021.

Last week, the government reported that surging gas, food and housing costs pushed consumer prices up 7.9% in February from a year earlier — sharpest spike since 1982.

Inflation, dormant for four decades, re-emerged last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020′s short but devastating coronavirus recession.

Caught off guard, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks.

Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.

Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Anthony Hutchens
Teen charged in murder of Grace Ross enters not guilty plea, awaiting appointment of public defender
Police officer retires after 48 years of service
Police officer retires after 48 years of service
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
The idea is that as borrowing costs rise, consumers will spend less, and ultimately, lower...
Consumer Watch: How the Fed's rate hike will impact you
A theater and swimming facility in Mariupol where hundreds of people were taking refuge was...
Ukraine: Russia bombs civilian refuge in Mariupol