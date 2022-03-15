Testimony continues as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today’s testimony indicates that Rev. Robert Pelley had some serious enemies.

Just days before his death, Rev. Pelley had a conversation with an Olive Branch Church parishioner who said he told her he wasn’t a reverend, and that he once moved money for very, very bad people who were going to kill him and his family.

Detectives had their doubts and wondered why the woman waited until 2003 to come forward—some 14-years after the killings, and soon after Jeff Pelley’s arrest.

The theory behind Pelley’s convictions is that he was a son who was grounded, who killed his father in order to go to the prom.

Pelley’s legal team claims he was “railroaded” by detectives who tailored the evidence, and never seriously considered other suspects.

After the murders, police went to Great America in Gurnee to find Jeff and other post prom celebrants. They searched Jeff Pelley’s car and removed some items but never produced a report listing what was taken.

Pelley’s lead attorney Fran Watson today asked if detectives would have made a report if something had been collected that pointed toward Jeff.

Meantime, a St. Joseph County Police Officer testified that he saw clothes in the washing machine at the murder scene, although he didn’t collect or remove those clothes. Pelley’s legal team has been unable to account for the clothes in any report or crime scene photograph.

Jeff Pelley’s post-conviction relief hearing is scheduled to continue through Thursday.

