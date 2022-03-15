Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Officials say students steered a Maine school bus to safety after the vehicle’s driver suffered a fatal medical event.

The interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said driver Arthur McDougall was transported to a hospital on Monday morning and died.

Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald the bus was carrying 14 middle and high school students when McDougall collapsed at the wheel.

The Press Herald reports students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and applied brakes as another student tried to administer first aid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Several departments were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to DMTJ Fire in the 53000 block of county...
Crews battle tire fire at Elkhart County business
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
Richard Urbina
Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

Latest News

A 19-year-old VHS tape was played in court Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old quadruple...
Testimony continues as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine