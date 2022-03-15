South Bend Schools hit hard with statewide teacher shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For years, teachers across the country have asked for better conditions, and higher salaries, with very little done about it.

Now, with the addition of a pandemic, the profession has not been as desirable as it once was, and many are no longer interested in going into or staying in the field of education.

In the Hoosier state, some areas were hit harder by the shortage than others. According to the Indiana Department of Education, the South Bend area had particularly struggled.

“In my perception, there’s a teacher shortage for several reasons,” said Brandon White, the Assistant Superintendent of Academics for South Bend Schools.

White told 16 News Now that Covid-19 caused many teachers to call out for sickness, and even mental wellbeing. However, White said that a large contributor to this shortage has been pay.

“Until we can get teacher salaries in a range that are actually comparable to not only their education and their abilities, but also the work that we as a society ask them to do, I think we’ll continue to have teacher shortages,” White said.

According to White, South Bend Schools have offered the highest teaching salaries in the area, and have gone after federal and state grants to have the ability to offer teachers other incentives as well. Unfortunately, this has not been enough, and the district has still struggled to fill teaching positions.

“One of the things that it has definitely affected us on, is having the ability to ensure that we have consistent individuals who can provide that high quality of instruction that we expect in our classrooms each and every day,” said White, adding that South Bend Schools have had to ‘think outside of the box,’ by offering virtual instruction and even combining classes.

“So we have done everything we can do, to make sure one, number one, we want to keep kids supervised and safe, but also we need to continue keeping education moving forward,” said White, “But sometimes, a science teacher can not teach math as well as they can teach science.”

Despite the lack of educators, White said that he has been proud of the way faculty and administration have handled it all.

“Making sure that we have coverage for classrooms, that we’re arranging for quality instruction to be planned, students still receiving grades, keeping things going in the South Bend way, being team South Bend, and making sure that we’re again, working together for our children,” White said.

Many universities have started offering accelerated teaching programs and lawmakers have also looked into the issue, but with so much working against educators in the Hoosier state, the teacher shortage likely won’t be ended easily.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.