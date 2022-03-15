Advertisement

South Bend Schools hit hard with statewide teacher shortage

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For years, teachers across the country have asked for better conditions, and higher salaries, with very little done about it.

Now, with the addition of a pandemic, the profession has not been as desirable as it once was, and many are no longer interested in going into or staying in the field of education.

In the Hoosier state, some areas were hit harder by the shortage than others. According to the Indiana Department of Education, the South Bend area had particularly struggled.

“In my perception, there’s a teacher shortage for several reasons,” said Brandon White, the Assistant Superintendent of Academics for South Bend Schools.

White told 16 News Now that Covid-19 caused many teachers to call out for sickness, and even mental wellbeing. However, White said that a large contributor to this shortage has been pay.

“Until we can get teacher salaries in a range that are actually comparable to not only their education and their abilities, but also the work that we as a society ask them to do, I think we’ll continue to have teacher shortages,” White said.

According to White, South Bend Schools have offered the highest teaching salaries in the area, and have gone after federal and state grants to have the ability to offer teachers other incentives as well. Unfortunately, this has not been enough, and the district has still struggled to fill teaching positions.

“One of the things that it has definitely affected us on, is having the ability to ensure that we have consistent individuals who can provide that high quality of instruction that we expect in our classrooms each and every day,” said White, adding that South Bend Schools have had to ‘think outside of the box,’ by offering virtual instruction and even combining classes.

“So we have done everything we can do, to make sure one, number one, we want to keep kids supervised and safe, but also we need to continue keeping education moving forward,” said White, “But sometimes, a science teacher can not teach math as well as they can teach science.”

Despite the lack of educators, White said that he has been proud of the way faculty and administration have handled it all.

“Making sure that we have coverage for classrooms, that we’re arranging for quality instruction to be planned, students still receiving grades, keeping things going in the South Bend way, being team South Bend, and making sure that we’re again, working together for our children,” White said.

Many universities have started offering accelerated teaching programs and lawmakers have also looked into the issue, but with so much working against educators in the Hoosier state, the teacher shortage likely won’t be ended easily.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Several departments were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to DMTJ Fire in the 53000 block of county...
Crews battle tire fire at Elkhart County business
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
Richard Urbina
Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

Latest News

If a teacher or student experiences a tragedy, or if one of their students is in the hospital,...
Oregon Davis Elementary helps those in tragedy
A 19-year-old VHS tape was played in court Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old quadruple...
Testimony continues as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial
Testimony was heard from the man accused of murdering his family on prom night in 1989 as he...
Day 2 of Pelley Trial underway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast