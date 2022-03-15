Advertisement

South Bend Common Council takes step to hire new director

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a new Community Police Review Board Director.

During a meeting Monday night, the South Bend Common Council passed a resolution to move forward with the application process.

“With this resolution and with this plan, it lays the steps out, so everyone knows exactly what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen. It’s given the community a lot of engagement. It’s given the council members engagement opportunities,” said South Bend Common Council Member Canneth Lee.

Common Council President Sharon McBride said 33 people have applied for the position.

The director would be responsible for investigating allegations of police misconduct.

“Something that we really need to emphasize is that accountability and transparency does not have to divide the city, the community and the police department,” said Lee.

Joshua Reynolds was hired for the position on June 7, 2021, but resigned on August 20, after it was discovered that he had been suspended while working as an Indianapolis officer.

“It’s been a lot of work from all different sides, and we have learned some things from the past and we have evolved and changed so we can make sure that this process is better,” Lee said.

The finalists will be interviewed at public forums.

Council members said they want the community to be involved every step of the way.

They are hoping to fill the position by mid-May.

