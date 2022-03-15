Shooting investigation underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Irvington just before midnight.

Police tell 16 News Now there is one victim, who is in stable condition at the hospital.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend Police Department.

