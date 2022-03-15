Advertisement

SBPD seeking leads in 1987 Sandra Powell disappearance

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the passing decades, detectives at the South Bend Police Department are trying to figure out the rest of Sandra Powell’s story.

She disappeared on March 11th, 1987, just a few days before her 17th birthday.

“She did testify in a case just prior to her going missing, and then her mother reported her missing,” explained Lt. Kayla Miller, who works in the detective bureau and also coordinates Michiana Crime Stoppers.

While Miller couldn’t go into the case in which 16-year-old Sandra Kay Powell testified, she said family members are highly concerned foul play is a factor in her disappearance.

“...just due to the fact that she was a witness - and a key witness - in a case,” Miller said.

South Bend police say it’s still an active case. And for someone like Sandra, who’s been missing for a long time, detectives revisit the investigation at least twice a year by checking the relevant databases to see if there’s a new DNA hit or matches for fingerprints or dental records. Plus they’ll make calls to her family.

Powell’s case has been twice featured by Crime Stoppers. Miller said tips are still eligible for up to a $2,000 reward, adding no tip is too small or too random.

“If you’re missing just one or two puzzle pieces, it could completely change what you’re looking at,” she said.

That tip could bring closure to Sandra’s family.

“I can speak on a personal note on that, is that even if you don’t have necessarily all the answers, even if you have some answers, there’s a little bit of closure there - whether it’s at least we know if she has passed away or if she’s alive somewhere and just moved on, at least we can offer them maybe just a little bit of an answer,” Miller said.

Anyone with information on Sandra Powell can call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Several departments were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to DMTJ Fire in the 53000 block of county...
Crews battle tire fire at Elkhart County business
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
Richard Urbina
Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

Latest News

If a teacher or student experiences a tragedy, or if one of their students is in the hospital,...
Oregon Davis Elementary helps those in tragedy
South Bend Schools hit hard by teacher shortage
South Bend Schools hit hard with statewide teacher shortage
A 19-year-old VHS tape was played in court Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old quadruple...
Testimony continues as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial
Testimony was heard from the man accused of murdering his family on prom night in 1989 as he...
Day 2 of Pelley Trial underway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast