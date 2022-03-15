SBPD seeking leads in 1987 Sandra Powell disappearance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the passing decades, detectives at the South Bend Police Department are trying to figure out the rest of Sandra Powell’s story.

She disappeared on March 11th, 1987, just a few days before her 17th birthday.

“She did testify in a case just prior to her going missing, and then her mother reported her missing,” explained Lt. Kayla Miller, who works in the detective bureau and also coordinates Michiana Crime Stoppers.

While Miller couldn’t go into the case in which 16-year-old Sandra Kay Powell testified, she said family members are highly concerned foul play is a factor in her disappearance.

“...just due to the fact that she was a witness - and a key witness - in a case,” Miller said.

South Bend police say it’s still an active case. And for someone like Sandra, who’s been missing for a long time, detectives revisit the investigation at least twice a year by checking the relevant databases to see if there’s a new DNA hit or matches for fingerprints or dental records. Plus they’ll make calls to her family.

Powell’s case has been twice featured by Crime Stoppers. Miller said tips are still eligible for up to a $2,000 reward, adding no tip is too small or too random.

“If you’re missing just one or two puzzle pieces, it could completely change what you’re looking at,” she said.

That tip could bring closure to Sandra’s family.

“I can speak on a personal note on that, is that even if you don’t have necessarily all the answers, even if you have some answers, there’s a little bit of closure there - whether it’s at least we know if she has passed away or if she’s alive somewhere and just moved on, at least we can offer them maybe just a little bit of an answer,” Miller said.

Anyone with information on Sandra Powell can call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

