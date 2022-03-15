Plunge and rally: a community helps one of their own

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - A local elementary school is coming together this month to help one of their own.

Oregon Davis Elementary School has a program called “Kids Care. If a teacher or student experiences a tragedy or one of their students is in the hospital, they raise money to help the family.

Unfortunately, tragedy did strike, and a staff member’s husband unexpectedly passed away, directly impacting the preschool class at Oregon – Davis.

In response to this death, they will hold their Preschool Polar Plunge on March 25th, where the youngsters will pretend to be polar bears and take a mini plunge into a kiddie pool while raising money for the grieving family.

“I just think it’s important to know that our community really rallies, like, when there is a tragedy in our community, you ask, and they are there with anything they need. So, when something like this happens... we do anything we can. And just a little bit goes a long way to help us in that,” said Tish Cooper, a preschool teacher at Oregon – Davis Elementary School.

Staff at the school have raised over $1,000 since last week.

The two GoFundMe pages have raised over $23,000 for the family of the deceased.

The Oregon – Davis Elementary staff also set up a “meal train,” where a staff member would make dinner for the grieving family that night. It is worth remembering that an act of kindness can be as simple as cooking someone a hot meal.

Giving doesn’t always have to be in the form of money; sometimes, just listening to someone’s concerns or being present in times of tribulation are the best gifts of all.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, call Oregon – Davis Elementary School at (574)867-2711 and they will guide you through the process.

You can also visit their website for more information.

Oregon Davis School Corporation

