Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game tickets now on sale

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are now on sale for the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.

New to 2022, all ticket holders will be drafted to either Team Blue or Team Gold upon ticket purchase. After purchasing tickets, the university suggests you add updates@go.und.com to your address book senders to ensure that you are receiving your team placement, insider team news, and much more.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Meanwhile, the money generated from Blue-Gold ticket sales will go to the Rockne Athletics Fund, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, academic assistance, team travel, facility upgrades, nutrition, and strength and conditioning. If you cannot make it to the game, the university asks you to consider donating to the Rockne Athletics Fund.

To donate, click here.

