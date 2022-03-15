Michigan Rep. Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

(WNDU) - Michigan Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test.

The announcement was made on Upton’s Twitter page late Tuesday afternoon. The congressman is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

Upton will isolate for the next five days as required per CDC protocol.

