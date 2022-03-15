Advertisement

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michigan Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test.

The announcement was made on Upton’s Twitter page late Tuesday afternoon. The congressman is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

Upton will isolate for the next five days as required per CDC protocol.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Several departments were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to DMTJ Fire in the 53000 block of county...
Crews battle tire fire at Elkhart County business
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
Richard Urbina
Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

Latest News

If a teacher or student experiences a tragedy, or if one of their students is in the hospital,...
Oregon Davis Elementary helps those in tragedy
South Bend Schools hit hard by teacher shortage
South Bend Schools hit hard with statewide teacher shortage
A 19-year-old VHS tape was played in court Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old quadruple...
Testimony continues as Jeff Pelley seeks new trial
Testimony was heard from the man accused of murdering his family on prom night in 1989 as he...
Day 2 of Pelley Trial underway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast