Michigan City man arrested after crashing into school bus, fleeing scene

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was arrested for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash involving a Michigan City Area Schools school bus on Monday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road. When they arrived, they learned a white SUV being driven by a male driver had crashed into the rear of the bus. The driver pulled alongside the bus and briefly made contact with the bus driver. But after learning police had been contacted, the SUV left the scene traveling northbound on Wozniak Road.

As the scene investigation was ongoing, Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound along County Road 400 North. At the intersection of County Road 400 North and Wozniak Road, he initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Michael J. Adams, 50, of Michigan City. Following a roadside investigation, Adams was taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Police say he was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash (Class B-Misdemeanor).

Adams was released from the jail Monday night after a cash bond was posted on his behalf.

Police say there were approximately 30 passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.