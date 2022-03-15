Medical Moment: Depression, suicide widespread among trans youth

(WNDU) - Transgender people are people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be at birth. Currently, 52 percent of transgender youth in the U.S. have considered suicide.

According to the Williams Institute of UCLA, there are almost 150,000 transgender teens in the United States, which is about 0.7 percent of the population of teens ages 13 to 17. About 30 percent of trans high schoolers report being the victim of sexual violence within the past year, three times the rate of cisgender peers.

Being transgender means different things to different people.

The best way to understand what being transgender is like is to talk with transgender people and listen to their stories. As a result, Stanford Children’s Health recently conducted a study to understand how families can better support their children during this difficult journey.

Rose looks forward to the friendly competition of family game night. Things haven’t always been so easy between the 17-year-old and her parents. When she was 15, Rose came out to her parents as transgender.

“I think it was, probably, one of the things I was most scared of,” she said.

She was the ideal child. Top grades in school, and a promising future in science.

“I know she’s suffering but I just don’t know how I can help her,” Jessie, Rose’s mother said.

To better understand Rose’s journey, the family met with doctors at the Stanford Children’s Health Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic. There, they found guidance from a new study that revealed how parents can best support their trans child.

“We had the parents come in and be interviewed and ask about what are pivotal moments about their child disclosing. And then we asked the child, well what was your perception of that?” said Tandy Aye, a doctor at Stanford Children’s Health.

Dr. Tandy Aye has uncovered some surprising results.

“For the patient, the most important thing that we found was they just wanted to be respected for their name and their pronouns,” Dr. Aye said.

The findings also revealed that the teens believe their parents are doing a better job than they give themselves credit for. Trans youth primarily want someone to listen, and not necessarily bring medical intervention in yet.

“Just being able to get support from your parents is such a big deal,” Rose said.

Rose and her parents are now closer than ever.

“All we care about, at this moment, is her happiness,” Jessie said.

Dr. Aye says it’s okay to admit to a trans child that you don’t have all the answers. The most important thing is to listen and keep the dialogue open.

Many people know that they’re transgender from a very young age — even as young as age 3. For others, it may not be something they fully understand about themselves until later in life. According to Russ Toomey, PhD, a professor and the program chair of family studies and human development at the University of Arizona, parents should believe what their child says about their own gender identity, though they should keep track of how persistently and consistently they identify as that gender and then get support. (Sources: x, x)

In terms of resources to get support, a new program is on the market for trans people in need of assistance.

The Youth Tech Health announced the launch of a new technology called they2ze. It is an inclusive, trans-focused medical database intended to connect trans-identifying youth with access to health-related services and support. they2ze, which will be launched as a mobile application, can be used to locate, rate, and suggest transgender friendly resources, services, and doctors.

The app functions as a crowd-sourcing review and networking site (much like Yelp), although the developers say usage is much more meaningful than simply leaving a review. (Source)

