HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Regional Semifinal highlights and scores for Michigan boys

(WNDU) - Regional Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Monday night. Here are the scores from regionals involving teams in our area.

Division 1 Regional 4 @ Battle Creek Central

Kalamazoo Central 56, St. Joseph 33

Okemos 64, East Lansing 50

FINAL: Kalamazoo Central vs. Okemos – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

Division 2 Regional 12 @ Three Rivers

Benton Harbor 70, Holland Christian 62

Edwardsburg 65, Parchment 55

FINAL: Benton Harbor vs. Edwardsburg – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

Division 3 Regional 20 @ Centreville

Schoolcraft 57, Lawton 52

Watervliet 67, Bronson 37

FINAL: Schoolcraft vs. Watervliet – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

Division 4 Regional 29 @ New Buffalo

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Muskegon Heights Academy 44

New Buffalo 85, Gobles 46

FINAL: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. New Buffalo – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

Division 4 Regional 30 @ Adrian Lenawee Christian

Bellevue 83, Colon 38

Adrian Lenawee Christian 52, Hillsdale Academy 46

FINAL: Bellevue vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

