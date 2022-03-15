HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Regional Semifinal highlights and scores for Michigan boys
(WNDU) - Regional Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Monday night. Here are the scores from regionals involving teams in our area.
Division 1 Regional 4 @ Battle Creek Central
Kalamazoo Central 56, St. Joseph 33
Okemos 64, East Lansing 50
FINAL: Kalamazoo Central vs. Okemos – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
Division 2 Regional 12 @ Three Rivers
Benton Harbor 70, Holland Christian 62
Edwardsburg 65, Parchment 55
FINAL: Benton Harbor vs. Edwardsburg – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
Division 3 Regional 20 @ Centreville
Schoolcraft 57, Lawton 52
Watervliet 67, Bronson 37
FINAL: Schoolcraft vs. Watervliet – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
Division 4 Regional 29 @ New Buffalo
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Muskegon Heights Academy 44
New Buffalo 85, Gobles 46
FINAL: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. New Buffalo – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
Division 4 Regional 30 @ Adrian Lenawee Christian
Bellevue 83, Colon 38
Adrian Lenawee Christian 52, Hillsdale Academy 46
FINAL: Bellevue vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian – Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
