First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday

Winds across the area will shift back to the southwest on Wednesday which will bring highs into the 60s the next few days. Morning temperatures will be comfortable on Wednesday with morning lows only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances continue to stay low as well through Thursday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing throughout the evening. Temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by morning. It will be chilly with a light breeze. Low of 39. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine throughout the day! A bit breezy with a wind out of the south and west. This will bring warmer air back into Michiana. Highs will top out in the middle 60s during the afternoon! High of 64. Winds S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! A very warm day! Increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will be breezy but warm during the day. Highs will return into the middle 60s. High of 62. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Heading into the weekend we will see another system move into Michiana. This will come with a brief drop in temps and rain likely from late Thursday night into Saturday. A few rain/snow showers are possible later in the day on Saturday. Once the system moves out of the region, temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s for much of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 14th, 2022

Monday’s High: 62

Monday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

