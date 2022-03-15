Advertisement

Edwardsburg faces tough challenge in state quarterfinal

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg girls’ basketball team will play in the state quarterfinal on Tuesday night, which is uncharted territory for the Eddies after bringing home the program’s first regional title last week.

The Eddies will face Grand Rapids West Catholic—a team with two Division 1-bound guards, one of which is a finalist for Michigan Miss Basketball.

The Eddies touched on what they must do to neutralize that duo, and how they’ve been preparing in practice.

“The thing that we have to handle is their pressure,” says Jon Pobuda, head coach. “They run a full court run and jump. We’ve got to be ready for them coming all over the place, and our girls just have to keep their heads on and find open teammates. And if we’re able to do that, keep our composure, stay under control, then we should get some easy baskets.”

“Yesterday, we were playing 5 vs. 8 just to feel how we’re going to feel in pressure situations to help us prepare to stay calm, even when there’s girls flying everywhere,” says Macey Laubach, Eddies senior. “And I feel like we’re ready for it.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Wayland Union High School.

