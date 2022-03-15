Advertisement

Bendix Woods gears up for Sugar Camp Days

There will be historical demonstrations, a pancake breakfast and maple food items for sale.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Maple sugaring season is in full swing at Bendix Woods County Park in New Carlisle.

It takes 40 gallons of sap to make just one gallon of maple syrup. Sap contains 98 percent water, 2 percent sugar.

It’s a process you can learn all about this weekend during Sugar Camp Days.

“You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sugar bush if you want to,” said Amal Farrough, interpretive services manager. “There are kid’s crafts and then of course the demonstrations in the sugar bush itself.”

Sugar Camp Days will take place March 19 - 20, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The cost to enter the park is $8 per vehicle.

For more information, click here.

