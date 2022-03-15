Ask the Doctor: ADHD medication, allergy treatment, motivation to exercise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Lindsay): “Would you consider Guanfacine a good medication for ADHD children?”

DR. BOB : For most children, therapy with a counselor should be part of the treatment plan. For younger children, therapy alone can be a successful treatment.

In school aged children, it is generally recommended to use a medicine along with therapy. For children older than 6, stimulant medicines such as Ritalin are generally felt to be the best option because they seem to have the most efficacy.

Nonstimulant medicines such as Guanfacine are an option for children with ADHD. However, they are generally reserved for children who do not respond or have side effects to stimulants.

In my experience there are a lot of strong feelings and opinions in families about ADHD and treatment of children. This is understandable. Therefore, the actual treatment program needs to happen as a collaboration between the parents, child, and doctor to come up with an individual plan.

Question #2 (from Sam): “My allergies keep bothering me with all of the weather changes, but my allergy meds don’t seem to be helping. What should I do?”

DR. BOB : The first thing I would look at is to make sure you are using your medicines correctly.

The general starting approach to allergies includes a non-sedating antihistamine such as Claritin or Allegra. These medicines should be taken every day to ensure best effect.

In addition to this, we typically recommend a nasal spray that contains steroids such as Flonase. It is important to make sure that you spray the medicine correctly. The head should be tilted slight downward, the opposite nostril compressed and the medicine spray away from the septum of the nose while breathing in.

If these treatments aren’t working, you could ask your primary care doctor if Montelukast is an option for you. After that, it would probably be good to see an allergist to discuss testing.

Question #3 (from Bill): “I can’t get motivated to exercise, even though I know I need to for my heart. Do you have any advice?”

DR. BOB : If I had a perfect answer to this question, many of our country’s biggest medical problems would be solved. So many medical problems are due to lifestyle, but making changes seems to be so hard for so many people.

But I have a few thoughts.

The first is that once you have started a new exercise program, you will feel better. Time and time again, my patients who start exercising return to tell me how good they feel and how much energy they have.

Exercise can be fun. Try to find something you enjoy. Try, swimming, biking, weightlifting, walking, rowing. Try to find something you enjoy which will make the idea of getting started less daunting.

Finally, consider finding a buddy to help you exercise and keep you accountable. Humans are social animals, and having a friend accompany you can help.

