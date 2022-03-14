Do you want a piece of me? Michiana celebrates “Pie Day”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You want a piece of me? Michiana Celebrates “Pie Day”

March 14th or 3/14, is National Pie Day, and across Michiana, businesses, schools, and stores are celebrating the event in the very best way possible — by serving pie.

Pie Day, coined from the number math number PI or 3.14, happens annually on March 14th.

March 14th is when pie lovers, pizza lovers, and mathematicians come together to enjoy all things pie.

Mathematicians tell us that A = π r², but we know pie is round and delicious. So, when it’s 3.14 on the calendar, it’s time to think pie!

Saint Anthony School in South Bend celebrated the holiday by creating skylines made from the digits of PI with the student’s own creative flair. Their math teacher, Mrs. waltz, baked delicious cookies with the number of PI and PI symbols, so “every student gets a piece of PI.”

Martin’s Grocery Store made about 200 apple pies today and sold those pies for $3.14.

Pizza pies were also on special today. Many pizza places in the area had deals on their pies, like Bourbon Street Pizza, which had a buy one at regular price get one for just $3.14.

Don’t pan out; get your piece of the pie today!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.