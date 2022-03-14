Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Mishawaka Rd. in Elkhart County partially closed for bridge replacement

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A partial closure of Mishawaka Road went into effect on Monday in Elkhart County.

The partial closure is between U.S. 33 and Minuteman Way, while the north half of the bridge is replaced.

Slowdowns are happening in the area as crews work to replace the bridge carrying Mishawaka Road over Yellow Creek. The work is being done in phases to try to minimize disruption.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

