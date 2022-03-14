Advertisement

Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home

Suspect on the run after a child was found dead in California home, according to the Merced Police Department.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A manhunt is underway in Merced, California, just 50 miles north of Fresno, after a child was found dead in a home. Now police are asking for the public’s help to find the wanted murder suspect.

“We’re waiting on notification from the coroner’s office to give a positive identification on this child. It is still under investigation and our detectives are currently working leads,” Lt. Joey Perez of Merced Police said.

8-year-old Sophia Mason has been missing for about a month. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested in Alameda County on child neglect charges.

She will now be transferred to the Merced County Jail, where she will also face murder charges.

“During the interview with her, statements were made that seemed suspicious, so they reached out to us because there were some connections with the juvenile and the mother to this residence, and that’s what led our investigators out here,” Perez said.

Police say Johnson’s boyfriend, Dante Jackson, is on the run.

Police issued a murder warrant after the child was found dead at the house where he lives.

Police say he’s known to visit the Bay Area.

Back in Merced, some neighbors say they rarely saw Johnson, Jackson or 8-year-old Sophia.

Now, the community is coming together to create a memorial and residents are praying the child’s killers are brought to justice.

There’s still no word on if the child found was Sophia Mason.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working to positively identify the body.

