SB Cubs offer rooftop tickets ahead of season opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The minor league baseball season is right around the corner in South Bend and tickets at Four Winds Field are going fast.

VIP tickets sold out quickly, and due to the high demand, rooftop tickets have become available at the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop of the Ivy at Berlin Place. The rooftop even still has tickets for Opening Day on Friday, April 8 vs. the Quad Cities River Bandits!

A rooftop ticket to the game includes a two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, private restrooms and the best view at Four Winds Field. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet included with the ticket is served on the UFCU Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade.

“United is excited for another year partnering with the South Bend Cubs to offer rooftop tickets to fans throughout the season,” said Carla Fazio-King, District Manager for United Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to baseball season every year in South Bend and know how much enjoyment the community gets when attending games. We can’t wait for the first pitch of the season and the chance to make new memories this year.”

Additionally, the other dates for the UFCU Rooftop that are up for public purchase are April 22, May 7 and 9, June 10 and 23, July 24 and 28, August 19 and the regular season finale on September 4.

Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests can enter and exit as they wish between the Rooftop and the ballpark.

If you would live to purchase rooftop tickets, please click here.

If you would like to purchase in-park tickets, please either call 574-235-9988, or click here.

