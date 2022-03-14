Advertisement

SB Cubs offer rooftop tickets ahead of season opener

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The minor league baseball season is right around the corner in South Bend and tickets at Four Winds Field are going fast.

VIP tickets sold out quickly, and due to the high demand, rooftop tickets have become available at the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop of the Ivy at Berlin Place. The rooftop even still has tickets for Opening Day on Friday, April 8 vs. the Quad Cities River Bandits!

A rooftop ticket to the game includes a two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, private restrooms and the best view at Four Winds Field. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet included with the ticket is served on the UFCU Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade.

“United is excited for another year partnering with the South Bend Cubs to offer rooftop tickets to fans throughout the season,” said Carla Fazio-King, District Manager for United Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to baseball season every year in South Bend and know how much enjoyment the community gets when attending games. We can’t wait for the first pitch of the season and the chance to make new memories this year.”

Additionally, the other dates for the UFCU Rooftop that are up for public purchase are April 22, May 7 and 9, June 10 and 23, July 24 and 28, August 19 and the regular season finale on September 4.

Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests can enter and exit as they wish between the Rooftop and the ballpark.

If you would live to purchase rooftop tickets, please click here.

If you would like to purchase in-park tickets, please either call 574-235-9988, or click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a pair of shootings happening overnight Saturday in South Bend.
Overnight shooting investigations underway in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled
Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from...
Mishawaka Police searching for 2 missing boys
Michiana sends four teams to boys basketball regional finals -- here's how they did.
BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins

Latest News

Ahead of their upcoming season, minor league baseball team the South Bend Cubs are offering...
SB Cubs rooftop tickets go on sale
Man convicted in 1989 Pelley murders seeks retrial
March 14 is also affectionately known as National Pi Day, as 3-14 matches the first three...
Michiana celebrates National Pi Day!
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, unemployment fell from 2.7...
Indiana January Employment Report