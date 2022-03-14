Advertisement

Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit

Richard Urbina
Richard Urbina(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested last week after police say he was found to be slumped over the wheel in a vehicle on a roadway.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10. The driver, identified as Richard Urbina, was checked through standardized field sobriety testing and then taken to the hospital. Results indicated that Urbina was almost five times the legal limit for alcohol.

Urbina was eventually taken to Marshall County Jail, where he was booked and lodged for Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated .15% or higher, OWI-Prior conviction, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a pair of shootings happening overnight Saturday in South Bend.
Overnight shooting investigations underway in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled
Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from...
Mishawaka Police searching for 2 missing boys
Michiana sends four teams to boys basketball regional finals -- here's how they did.
BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins

Latest News

Ahead of their upcoming season, minor league baseball team the South Bend Cubs are offering...
SB Cubs rooftop tickets go on sale
Man convicted in 1989 Pelley murders seeks retrial
March 14 is also affectionately known as National Pi Day, as 3-14 matches the first three...
Michiana celebrates National Pi Day!
Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames...
Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, unemployment fell from 2.7...
Indiana January Employment Report