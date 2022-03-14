Plymouth man arrested for OWI; had BAC nearly five times legal limit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested last week after police say he was found to be slumped over the wheel in a vehicle on a roadway.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10. The driver, identified as Richard Urbina, was checked through standardized field sobriety testing and then taken to the hospital. Results indicated that Urbina was almost five times the legal limit for alcohol.

Urbina was eventually taken to Marshall County Jail, where he was booked and lodged for Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated .15% or higher, OWI-Prior conviction, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

