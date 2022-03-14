Medical Moment: Preventing heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 650,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease. That’s 1 out of every 4 deaths.

Now, researchers are looking to the gut and an FDA-approved drug to treat inflammatory bowel disease to help prevent heart disease.

63 percent of calories consumed by Americans come from refined and processed foods, like junk food and products high in sugar. 25 percent come from animal-based foods and only 12 percent come from plant-based foods.

“That diet is changing how the microbes that live in your gut work,” said Marianna Byndloss, Assistant Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “They’re using components of that diet and then producing some products that induce inflammation in your heart and in your arteries and cause cardiovascular disease.”

That’s why researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are looking at a drug used to treat inflammatory bowel disease to fix the microbes, or bacteria, in the gut.

“A drug called five-amino salicylic acid, or 5-ASA, which is a drug that restores the health of the intestines and prevent the microbes from producing these bad metabolites,” Dr. Byndloss said.

In animal studies, the drug increased the levels of good bacteria and decreased the bad bacteria in the gut.

Those researchers are also looking at how improving the health of these gut microbes can lower the risk for colorectal cancer.

The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease, or CAD for short, which affects the blood flow to the heart. Decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack.

Sometimes heart disease may be silent and not diagnosed until a person experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia. (Source)

Heart disease describes a range of conditions that affect your heart and include blood vessel disease, heart rhythm problems, heart defects you’re born with, heart valve disease, disease of the heart muscle, or heart infection. Many forms of heart disease can be prevented or treated with healthy lifestyle choices. If you show symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure and chest discomfort, shortness of breath, pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in your legs or arms, pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen or back you may be at risk of heart disease. You might not be diagnosed with coronary artery disease until you have a heart attack, angina, stroke or heart failure. It’s important to watch for cardiovascular symptoms and discuss concerns with your doctor.

Cardiovascular disease can sometimes be found early with regular evaluations. (Source)

The first large study to assess cardiovascular outcomes one year after SARS-CoV-2 infection has demonstrated that the impact of the virus is often lasting. In an analysis of more than eleven million U.S. veterans’ health records, researchers found the risk of 20 different heart and vessel conditions was substantially increased in veterans who had COVID-19 one year earlier, compared with those who didn’t. The risk rose with severity of initial disease and extended to every outcome the team examined, including heart attacks, arrhythmias, strokes, cardiac arrest, and more.

Even people who never went to the hospital had more cardiovascular disease than those who were never infected. (Source)

