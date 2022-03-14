Advertisement

Florida mom, daughter arrested after student’s ‘kill list’ found, sheriff’s office says

Deputies in Florida arrested and charged Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, for child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.(St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) - The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida made a disturbing find at a home last week during a school threat investigation.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester with the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 14-year-old West Gate K-8 student after a “kill list” was found on the teen’s phone on March 10.

“After an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon, school faculty notified deputies of a list of eight juveniles’ names on the student’s phone that was labeled as a ‘kill list,’” Hester said. “The parents of these juveniles have been contacted.”

Deputies also arrested and charged the student’s mother, Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, for child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a routine search of the juvenile’s home was conducted for weapons.

According to Hester, deputies did not find any weapons in the home but found deplorable living conditions. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were also in plain view.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie public schools to do so,” Hester said. “It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions.”

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing, and Hinkle was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $6,250 bond.

