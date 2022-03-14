Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Quick shower or two early Tuesday

Slight chance of a quick shower on Tuesday before warming back to the 50s
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A slight chance of rain will come through early Tuesday before temperatures warm back to the 50s. Highs won’t be as warm as Monday, but still comfortable across the area. The average high this time of year is around 45°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers during the overnight. Turning chilly with lows back into the middle 30s by morning. Low of 36. Winds S 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers are possible. Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the day. You may have to dodge a few raindrops if you have outdoor plans. Highs back in the middle 50s during the afternoon. High of 54. Winds SW 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. Turning very warm by the afternoon with a light breeze. Highs into the middle 60s, about 20 degrees above average! High of 65. Winds SW 5-10mph.

LONG RANGE: Increasing chances for rain showers during the day on Friday. It will remain in the 50s. Then by Saturday, the temperatures drop, and a mixture of rain and snow showers will be moving through the area. Temps won’t cool down much over the weekend. Rebounding into the 50s and 60s as we officially begin the spring season! Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 13th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 51

Sunday’s Low: 16

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a pair of shootings happening overnight Saturday in South Bend.
Overnight shooting investigations underway in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled
Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from...
Mishawaka Police searching for 2 missing boys
Michiana sends four teams to boys basketball regional finals -- here's how they did.
BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins

Latest News

WNDU: Indiana Severe Weather Week - WATCH VS WARNING
WNDU: Indiana Severe Weather Week - WATCH VS WARNING
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Spring Temps Make a Return This Week
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day