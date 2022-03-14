First Alert Forecast: Quick shower or two early Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A slight chance of rain will come through early Tuesday before temperatures warm back to the 50s. Highs won’t be as warm as Monday, but still comfortable across the area. The average high this time of year is around 45°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers during the overnight. Turning chilly with lows back into the middle 30s by morning. Low of 36. Winds S 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers are possible. Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the day. You may have to dodge a few raindrops if you have outdoor plans. Highs back in the middle 50s during the afternoon. High of 54. Winds SW 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. Turning very warm by the afternoon with a light breeze. Highs into the middle 60s, about 20 degrees above average! High of 65. Winds SW 5-10mph.

LONG RANGE: Increasing chances for rain showers during the day on Friday. It will remain in the 50s. Then by Saturday, the temperatures drop, and a mixture of rain and snow showers will be moving through the area. Temps won’t cool down much over the weekend. Rebounding into the 50s and 60s as we officially begin the spring season! Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 13th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 51

Sunday’s Low: 16

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

