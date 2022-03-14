Fire officials continue to investigate tire fire in Elkhart County

OSOLO TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials in Elkhart County continue to investigate a fire that left a tire shop in flames Sunday night.

Less than 24 hours later, all that is left behind of DMTJ Tires in Osolo Township is the rubble.

“It awfully hard to put out a tire fire and with this business being located directly next to a heavily traveled roadway,” Osolo Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Randy Stone says.

Adjacent to the tire fire is Resale Etc., where owner Thomas Diehl says his surveillance cameras were rolling when the fire first began.

“The wife got a call last night that the building next to ours was on fire. We pulled up the security cameras, you could see it. We ran down here, and sure enough, it was definitely going. It was fully engulfed,” Diehl says.

Fire officials say thousands of tires inside the building and out caught fire closing down roads, contaminating the air and clogging several nearby water drains.

“I’m trying to clean up the water. It’s a big mess in the back. The retention area goes in the back in our area and it’s completely full back there. There’s a lot of debris in it so who knows what toxic stuff is in there,” Diehl said as he continued to cleanup the water that began to pave away into his parking lot.

It is a concern that Osolo Fire Captain Jerry Cooper says caught the eye of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The EPA was called to control the handling of the air to see if we actually needed to evacuate. And then of course, the contamination of the water and then the stuff from the fire,” Cooper says.

And while no evacuations were needed and no one was hurt, removing the rubble and everything else around it to find what fueled this flame is the focus moving forward.

“We’re going to try and look for the cause of the fire, where it really started. We will remove all the ruble foot by foot to see where can find what caused the fire,” Cooper says.

Cooper says they will be working over the next 24 hours to go through the rubble to try and find anything that could indicate what caused the fire.

