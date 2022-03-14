Eastern Europe crisis causing higher grocery costs

(WNDU) - Grocery shopping looks to be more expensive as a result of turmoil in eastern Europe.

The United Nations released a report, indicating global food costs could rise between 8 and 22 percent. Russia and Ukraine are among the top worldwide exporters of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower products.

“Sunflower oil is found in all kinds of products - everyday items that we use. It’s used kind as an additive in a lot of those places. And if it’s not used here, it’s used in other places around the world. And it’s especially in a lot of places where they cook with it,” explained Clinton Griffiths, host of AgDay.

Griffiths added it’s not that the U.S. is incapable of growing the exports of Ukraine and Russia; simply removing those grain supplies from the global market creates a shortage.

“I think for the U.S., the problem is, because global grain prices are going up, it’s going to influence our prices here at home. That includes a lot of the things we buy at the grocery store that are made with either wheat, or corn, or soybeans, or soybean oil. All of those things are going to get more expensive,” he said.

Meat prices also could increase, predicts Griffiths.

“...because those grains end up going to feed our livestock. So that’s going to make the cost of feeding those livestock more expensive. Right now, livestock prices are down because of that higher cost of feed. But ultimately, it will drive down the amount of production because we won’t feed them to be quite as big or as heavy,” he said.

To save money, he recommends buying more “raw materials” of favorite foods. For example, purchase raw chicken wings and season them instead of purchasing premade frozen buffalo wings.

