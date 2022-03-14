Crews battle tire fire at Elkhart County business

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a tire fire Sunday night at an Elkhart county business.

Several departments were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to DMTJ Fire in the 53000 block of county Road on reports of a tire fire.

When they, arrived, the entire building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to put the blaze out. Luckily, they were able to contain it to just the building.

Because tire fires are unique, fire officials have been in contact with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the EPA to confirm that there is no risk to residents.

“It’s awfully difficult to put out a tire fire,” says Randy Stone, assistant fire chief of the Osolo Twp. Fire Department. “And with this business being located directly next to a heavily traveled roadway, I’m sure the smoldering will cause people to call 911.”

Crews have brought in construction equipment to clear debris so they can reach and put out hot spots.

Fire officials say it is too early to determine what caused the fire.

