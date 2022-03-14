Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a pair of shootings happening overnight Saturday in South Bend.
Overnight shooting investigations underway in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
First Alert Forecast: Five 60s on the 10 day
Michiana sends four teams to boys basketball regional finals -- here's how they did.
BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins
Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from...
Mishawaka Police searching for 2 missing boys
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled

Latest News

Slider is currently in a foster home, but the shelter is looking to find her a forever home.
2nd Chance Pet: Slider
Slider is currently in a foster home, but the shelter is looking to find her a forever home.
2nd Chance Pet: Slider
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks