Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Slider

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Slider is two and a half years old. She is currently in a foster home, but the Humane Society of St. Joseph County is looking to find her a forever home. To learn more about Slider, watch the video at the top of this story!

If you want to adopt Slider or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Edison Road just after 11:50 a.m.
One taken to hospital after shooting in South Bend
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance Pet: Meet Judge
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate liver conditions in your pets and what...
Pet Vet: Liver Disease
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named...
2nd Chance Pet: Biscuits
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small...
2nd Chance: Abril