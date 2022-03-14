2nd Chance Pet: Slider

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Slider is two and a half years old. She is currently in a foster home, but the Humane Society of St. Joseph County is looking to find her a forever home. To learn more about Slider, watch the video at the top of this story!

If you want to adopt Slider or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit humanesocietystjc.org.

