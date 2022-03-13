Advertisement

Three’s not a crowd: musical collaboration makes for captivating experience

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra held a special event today at Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, and it included a collaboration that is the first of its kind for the orchestra.

The collaboration was between the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, the South Bend Lyric Opera, and South Bend Chamber Singers. For their first show together, they performed La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi.

The cast included Soprano Anya Matanovič, in the role of Violetta Valéry, and Tenor Emanuel-Cristian Caraman, in the role of Alfredo Germont. South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Alistair Willis, conducted the orchestra, and Dr. Nancy Menk led the South Bend Chamber Singers.

It’s a story of love, tragedy, illness, sacrifice, and what happens when forbidden love jeopardizes a family’s reputation.

In English, La Traviata, which means “the fallen woman.” The story is filled with emotional tension, suspense, and excitement, and it is rated amongst the best opera compositions.

“I think people see that this is a unique opportunity; doesn’t come around all the time. Although, with the success of this one, I think we will do more,” said Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. “If you’re watching on the news and you missed it, you got to come back and see the symphony and the lyric opera soon. And we’ll do more collaborations in the future, but this was one to remember.”

Please check the following websites for more information about these local productions or upcoming performances.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra:

https://southbendsymphony.org/

The South Bend Lyric Opera:

https://www.southbendlyricopera.org/

The South Bend Chamber Singers:

https://www.southbendchambersingers.org/

