South Bend Community School Corporation board approves 2022-23 calendar

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time left this school year, but South Bend Community School Corporation has already approved a calendar for next school year.

Significant Dates (2022-23 school year)

  • For Teachers
    • New Teacher Orientation (August 12)
    • All Teachers Report (August 15)
    • Teacher Work Day (August 16)
    • Teacher Record Days (October 19, December 22, March 17)
    • Parent/Teacher Conferences (October 27)
    • Last Day of School for Teachers (June 5)
  • Start/End of Year
    • First Day of School for Students (August 17)
    • Last Day of School for Students (June 2)
  • Holidays
    • Labor Day (September 5)
    • Thanksgiving (November 23-25)
    • MLK Day (January 16)
    • Presidents Day (February 20)
    • Memorial Day (May 29)
    • Juneteenth (June 19)
  • Breaks
    • Fall Break (October 20-21)
    • Winter Break (December 23-January 8)
    • Spring Break (April 1-9)
  • Miscellaneous
    • Graduation (June 8-10)

To view the 2022-23 school calendar, click here.

