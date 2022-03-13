South Bend Community School Corporation board approves 2022-23 calendar
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time left this school year, but South Bend Community School Corporation has already approved a calendar for next school year.
Significant Dates (2022-23 school year)
- For Teachers
- New Teacher Orientation (August 12)
- All Teachers Report (August 15)
- Teacher Work Day (August 16)
- Teacher Record Days (October 19, December 22, March 17)
- Parent/Teacher Conferences (October 27)
- Last Day of School for Teachers (June 5)
- Start/End of Year
- First Day of School for Students (August 17)
- Last Day of School for Students (June 2)
- Holidays
- Labor Day (September 5)
- Thanksgiving (November 23-25)
- MLK Day (January 16)
- Presidents Day (February 20)
- Memorial Day (May 29)
- Juneteenth (June 19)
- Breaks
- Fall Break (October 20-21)
- Winter Break (December 23-January 8)
- Spring Break (April 1-9)
- Miscellaneous
- Graduation (June 8-10)
