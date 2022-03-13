South Bend Community School Corporation board approves 2022-23 calendar

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time left this school year, but South Bend Community School Corporation has already approved a calendar for next school year.

Significant Dates (2022-23 school year)

For Teachers New Teacher Orientation (August 12) All Teachers Report (August 15) Teacher Work Day (August 16) Teacher Record Days (October 19, December 22, March 17) Parent/Teacher Conferences (October 27) Last Day of School for Teachers (June 5)

Start/End of Year First Day of School for Students (August 17) Last Day of School for Students (June 2)

Holidays Labor Day (September 5) Thanksgiving (November 23-25) MLK Day (January 16) Presidents Day (February 20) Memorial Day (May 29) Juneteenth (June 19)

Breaks Fall Break (October 20-21) Winter Break (December 23-January 8) Spring Break (April 1-9)

Miscellaneous Graduation (June 8-10)



To view the 2022-23 school calendar, click here.

