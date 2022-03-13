Snow doesn’t prevent St. Patrick’s Parish from honoring its namesake at its annual festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The snakes didn’t stop St. Patrick from traveling to Ireland, and even though the Citywide parade was postponed, the snow didn’t stop St. Patrick’s Parish from hosting its annual Festival on Saturday.

The annual festival provides an opportunity for the local community to enjoy live Celtic music and traditional Irish fare, like corned beef, chicken, and potato soup.

The Knights of Columbus helped with the cooking, and parishioners donated the desserts. Bruno Pizza was also one of the sponsors.

“Usually when we have the parade, and they have the greening of the river, then everybody comes here and celebrates, said Kimberly McCaslin, Co-Chair of the St. Patrick’s Parish Fundraiser.

Chair of the fundraiser Karen Horvath noted that it was “okay that we didn’t have the parade. We’re still having a great turnout. We’re very happy to have all these wonderful people, and we have the great parishioners here at St. Patrick’s.”

St. Patrick’s Church is located at 326 S. Scott St., South Bend, and the festival runs Saturday from Noon until 4:00 P.M.

This Sunday, from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., the parish will also hold an open house at its parish center.

The public is welcome to attend. Irish decorations along with coffee and donuts will be provided at no cost, although donations are appreciated.

Check out their Website for more information.

St. Patrick’s Parish

