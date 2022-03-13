SB Farmers Market welcomes Antique Artisan Market second time in a month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second but last time this year, the South Bend Farmers Market hosted its Antique Artisan Market.

While the Farmers Market typically offers customers fresh produce, unique art, and Michiana specialties, they invite local artisans and antique vendors to sell their products twice a year.

Specialty items ranged from origami, photographs, and rare antiques, both large and small.

Vendors will be gearing up for Easter and Mother’s Day holidays in the near term. Diania Franks, the market manager, also highlighted upcoming summer events, including a car show, barbeque, and music events.

“We’re open year-round, so Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday; every week we are here, and then we add Fridays in the summer. So, come by and see us; you’ll find something here,” said Diania Franks, Market Manager at the South Bend Farmers Market.

They are planning on holding a Ukranian Egg Decoration Event in middle April, and proceeds will go to the refugees of Ukraine.

The Antique Artisan Market is open Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The South Bend Farmers Market is located at 1105 Northside Boulevard, South Bend, IN.

South Bend Farmers Market

