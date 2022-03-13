Overnight shooting investigations underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a pair of shootings happening overnight Saturday in South Bend.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of S Gladstone, finding evidence of bullets hitting a house in the area.

In the 1000 block of N Brookfield, more bullets were found hitting another house.

No injuries have been reported.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings should contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201.

