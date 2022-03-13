ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are going dancing.

Selection Sunday revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament, securing a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday against Rutgers for the 11-seed in the tourney’s West region. If Notre Dame wins, they move on to the field of 64 where they’ll play 6-seed Alabama.

Indiana University finds themselves in a similar spot, as they’re also in the First Four. They’ll play Wyoming for the East region’s 12-seed, with the winner going on to play 5-seed St. Mary’s.

The Purdue Boilermakers are a 3-seed in the East region for this year’s NCAA tournament. Their first game will come against 14-seed Yale.

