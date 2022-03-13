Meet the GOATs at the River Valley Farmers Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While it might have felt a lot like Christmas outside, inside the River Valley Farmers Market, there was a sure sign of spring - two-week-old goat kids.

Rather than saying “bah humbug” to the weather, kids of all ages and species were having a “blaaast” playing together.

The human kids enjoyed meeting the baby goats, petting them, and letting them nibble.

One small child even tried to ride a goat, and a local farmer stopped by to pick up one of the goats she had purchased for her farm.

“It’s special because it gives a lot of people an opportunity to get started, to be a small business, showcase their wares, they’re able to get out in the community... we can bring the community in. We do a lot of different things: cooking classes, bringing the baby goats in, we’re going to have baby bunnies here next month,” said Rebecca Miller, Organizer at River Valley Farmers Market.

The River Valley market will have children’s cooking classes over the next few weekends and a baby bunny meet and greet for Easter on April 16th. You can find those dates on our website if you click this story.

The event was meant to spotlight the River Valley Farmers Market at the Commerce Center Building on Colfax Avenue in South Bend.

The River Valley Farmers Market focuses on local entrepreneurs in the Michiana area and provides them with a venue for direct sale and marketing of their agricultural, baked, and artisan products, specifically locally grown and organic foods.

The Market also allows them to build a customer base and grow their small businesses. Items range from local honey, syrups, dog treats, and sundries.

Kids cooking Class; March 19th 11a-12p

Kid’s spring craft: April 2nd 11a-12p

Kids cooking class: April 9th 11a-12p

Michiana business vendor market April 10th 12p-5p

Bunnies at the Market/photos with the bunnies April 16th 7a-3p

You can find more information on their Facebook Page

River Valley Farmers Market FB

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.