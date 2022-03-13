Life-size Pac-Man game in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic video game came to life at West Park Pavilion in Nappanee.

On Saturday, kids took part in a real-life version of Pac-Man. The event was free, and no registration was required. One organizer said it’s great to see families have fun in the park, despite the freezing cold temperatures.

“It’s awesome just to see families come in and have a really good time. The kids all play really well together. You see different families start to make connections by playing together here at the maze,” remarked Tiffany Salyer, director of programming at Nappanee Parks and Recreation.

On Saturdays in April, West Park Pavilion is expected to host pirate-themed escape rooms.

