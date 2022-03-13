Fifth time’s the charm for #4 Michigan against #8 Notre Dame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s regular season record against the Michigan Wolverines mattered little on Saturday night when the two teams met in the B1G tournament semifinals.

#4 Michigan took down #8 Notre Dame by a final score of 2-1, securing the Wolverines’ place in the tourney title game.

Jack Adams scored the lone goal for the Irish in the second period. But in the third, Michigan would again pull ahead by a goal. This time, they’d stay ahead.

Notre Dame now waits for the NCAA tournament field to be finalized and announced -- that news comes next Sunday, March 20th.

