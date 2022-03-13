Camp Millhouse’s ‘A Night For Our Stars’ fundraiser raises money for new lodge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse hosted its annual ‘A Night for Our Stars Fundraiser,’ inviting the community to come out and support the camp and it’s lodge rebuild.

“Tonight is our 32nd annual dinner and auction. The first one we’ve had since before Covid, and we are celebrating our 85th anniversary this year,” said Diana Breden, the Executive Director at Camp Millhouse.

Camp Millhouse in South Bend provides a week long summer camp experience for individuals ages seven to seventy-five and older, with special needs.

For 82 years, campers have used the lodge at Camp Millhouse, but now, it is rapidly deteriorating, and a new lodge is desperately needed.

“We’ve done all the repairs we can do. There’s no longer repairs that will fix what is wrong with the building, so we don’t have any choice,” Breden said.

A completely new lodge will need to begin being built this year, which is why the camp has been trying to raise $1.2 million. $400,000 of which they have already raised.

“We could not survive without individuals, businesses, and organizations who support Camp Millhouse day in and day out,” Breden said.

Campers and their families have been hopeful for a new lodge to be built as well, so they can continue to enjoy the experience provided by Camp Millhouse.

“It’s a great experience to develop their independence and just give them a week away from family to meet new friends, play games, have sports, and just develop new friendships,” said Kim Greising, “And it reminds me of going to camp as a kid, and so to have this opportunity for our kiddos is just amazing.”

Kim Greising is the mother of Hope, and aunt to Tanner, two campers who have attended Camp Millhouse for years now.

“And it’s just so fun when you go to drop them off, you just feel completely safe knowing they’re going to have an amazing experience,” Greising said.

To support Camp Millhouse and their lodge rebuild you can donate at campmillhouse.org.

