Advertisement

Camp Millhouse’s ‘A Night For Our Stars’ fundraiser raises money for new lodge

Camp Millhouse is in desperate need of a new lodge
By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse hosted its annual ‘A Night for Our Stars Fundraiser,’ inviting the community to come out and support the camp and it’s lodge rebuild.

“Tonight is our 32nd annual dinner and auction. The first one we’ve had since before Covid, and we are celebrating our 85th anniversary this year,” said Diana Breden, the Executive Director at Camp Millhouse.

Camp Millhouse in South Bend provides a week long summer camp experience for individuals ages seven to seventy-five and older, with special needs.

For 82 years, campers have used the lodge at Camp Millhouse, but now, it is rapidly deteriorating, and a new lodge is desperately needed.

“We’ve done all the repairs we can do. There’s no longer repairs that will fix what is wrong with the building, so we don’t have any choice,” Breden said.

A completely new lodge will need to begin being built this year, which is why the camp has been trying to raise $1.2 million. $400,000 of which they have already raised.

“We could not survive without individuals, businesses, and organizations who support Camp Millhouse day in and day out,” Breden said.

Campers and their families have been hopeful for a new lodge to be built as well, so they can continue to enjoy the experience provided by Camp Millhouse.

“It’s a great experience to develop their independence and just give them a week away from family to meet new friends, play games, have sports, and just develop new friendships,” said Kim Greising, “And it reminds me of going to camp as a kid, and so to have this opportunity for our kiddos is just amazing.”

Kim Greising is the mother of Hope, and aunt to Tanner, two campers who have attended Camp Millhouse for years now.

“And it’s just so fun when you go to drop them off, you just feel completely safe knowing they’re going to have an amazing experience,” Greising said.

To support Camp Millhouse and their lodge rebuild you can donate at campmillhouse.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from...
Mishawaka Police searching for 2 missing boys
According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, it happened Friday afternoon near the...
Multiple people hurt after Interurban Trolley bus crashes in Goshen
An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her car on freezing cold day....
‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather
The leader of the company called the delivery a key milestone that puts Electric Last Mile...
ELMS planning to lay off 50 employees
A teen charged for the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross could be one step closer...
Grace Ross murder suspect to be tried in adult court

Latest News

Jumping right from winter into spring Sunday
Jumping right from winter into spring Sunday
- Camp Millhouse rebuild
- Camp Millhouse rebuild
Everyone got their fill of corned beef, cabbage, and other Irish favorites at St. Patrick's...
Snow doesn’t prevent St. Patrick’s Parish from honoring its namesake at its annual festival
Michiana kids got to meet goat "kids" at the River Valley Farmers Market in South Bend.
Meet the GOATs at the River Valley Farmers Market