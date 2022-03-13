BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WNDU) - It’s regional weekend for hoosiers high school boys hoops -- two games in one day for a chance to advance to semi-state.
Here are Saturday’s results for Michiana-area teams:
Class 4A - Michigan City Regional Semifinals
Chesterton 65, South Bend Adams 51
Penn 53, Munster 47
REGIONAL FINAL: Chesterton 53, Penn 47
Class 3A - SB Washington Regional Semifinals
Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse CPA 55
Culver Academy 66, Peru 59
REGIONAL FINAL: Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38
Class 3A - New Castle Regional Semifinals
NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51
REGIONAL FINAL: Leo 56, NorthWood 43
Class 1A - Triton Regional Semifinals
Triton 58, Fremont 55
REGIONAL FINAL: Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47
