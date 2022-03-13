BOYS HOOPS: Marian headed to semi-state after regional wins

(WNDU) - It’s regional weekend for hoosiers high school boys hoops -- two games in one day for a chance to advance to semi-state.

Here are Saturday’s results for Michiana-area teams:

Class 4A - Michigan City Regional Semifinals

Chesterton 65, South Bend Adams 51

Penn 53, Munster 47

REGIONAL FINAL: Chesterton 53, Penn 47

Class 3A - SB Washington Regional Semifinals

Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse CPA 55

Culver Academy 66, Peru 59

REGIONAL FINAL: Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38

Class 3A - New Castle Regional Semifinals

NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51

REGIONAL FINAL: Leo 56, NorthWood 43

Class 1A - Triton Regional Semifinals

Triton 58, Fremont 55

REGIONAL FINAL: Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47

