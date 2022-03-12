REGIONAL PREVIEW: Penn Kingsmen boys basketball team looking to cut down nets again on Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen will have another chance to cut down the nets if they can make it through Regionals on Saturday in Michigan City.

To do that, they may have to beat the undefeated and top-ranked team in Class 4A---the Chesterton Trojans.

But they will first have to get through the Munster Mustangs---a team that enters Regionals with a 22-4 record this season. And the Mustangs have a big man that will be a big factor in Saturday’s matchup, as he can score and distribute the ball.

“They’re built around their center,” says Al Rhodes, Penn head coach. “He’s 6-foot-6, and an excellent player. (He) scores twenty points per game, but I’m more worried about his passing than anything else because he makes all of his teammates better.”

“Really, just going to focus on shutting him down, not letting him get the ball, making him feel uncomfortable on the court,” says Cole Wojciechowski, Penn senior forward. “For sure, it’s going to be our defense. We have offense, but we just need to keep pounding it. We need to keep playing great defense.”

“Honestly, it’s just playing as a team,” says Markus Burton, Penn junior guard. “Getting better, helping our teammates, helping on defense, talking. And just having confidence in our bigs and guard.”

Penn and Munster will tipoff around 1 p.m.

Adams and Chesterton will tipoff in the first Regional Semifinal at 11 a.m.

